Frogs Can't Hold Early Lead, Fall 6-5

May 26, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Spokane, Washington - The Spokane Indians overcame an early 4-0 first inning deficit to defeat the Everett AquaSox 6-5 on Wednesday night.

The AquaSox scored four two-out runs in the first inning as Trent Tingelstad got things started with a double and then scored when Justin Lavey's grounder went off the glove of Spokane second baseman Eddy Diaz. Lavey would score as Alberto Rodriguez doubled high off the left center field wall for a 2-0 lead. Rodriguez wasn't on base for long as Dariel Gomez followed him with this sixth home run of the year, driving the ball over the right field wall for a 4-0 AquaSox lead.

Spokane cut into the lead with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning, including a two-run home run off the bat of Colin Simpson that trimmed Everett's lead to 4-3.

James Parker scored the final AquaSox run of the game in the fourth inning when he tagged up from third on Noelvi Marte's sacrifice fly to center field, for a 5-3 lead.

Julio Carreras tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run home run that scored Daniel Montano to make it a 5-5 game. The deciding run was scored by Spokane in the sixth inning when Grant Lavigne hit a home run off of the Avista Stadium scoreboard in right center field. Spokane relief pitching held onto the lead as Anderson Pilar and Luke Taggart each pitched two shutout innings to close out the game.

All five of the AquaSox runs were unearned. Spokane starting pitcher Tony Locey settled down after a rough first inning and went five innings, allowing only two hits over the final four and he struck out six. AquaSox starting pitcher Juan Mercedes struck out a career high eight batters while relief pitchers Brendan McGuigan and Leon Hunter Jr. each pitched a scoreless inning. Alberto Rodriguez went three-for-four with double, run and RBI.

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday May 25. RHP Prelander Berroa will make his third start for the AquaSox since being acquired by the Mariners on May 11th. Berroa is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in his first two starts with the AquaSox and is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA overall this season. LHP Evan Shawver will make his fourth start for Spokane since being promoted for Low-A Fresno. Shawver is 0-2 with an ERA of 6.17 with Spokane and was 2-0 with an ERA of 1.13 in three starts for Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., the pre-game show begins at 6:20 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.