Columbia River Rooster Tails Unveiled

The Dust Devils are excited to announce a new alternate identity, the Columbia River Rooster Tails!

Unlimited Hydroplanes have been a part of summer in the Tri-Cities since 1966. The last weekend in July brings fans, fun and boat racing to the shores of the Columbia. The Tri-City Dust Devils are thrilled to continue to bring the spirit of summer fun and community to life through the Columbia River Rooster Tails.

As the morning sun rises along the banks of the Columbia River the sound of turbine engines rolling to life echoes across the water. With their noses pointed towards the Blue Bridge and 3000 Horsepower waiting to be unleashed, the brightly painted boats are pushed away. Throttles roll forward and the turbines whine as the back straight makes room for the Unlimited Hydroplanes to showcase what they're good at, going fast! Fans scream as the boats fly by in excess of 200 mph and a mighty wall of water follows in their wake, The Rooster Tail.

"We are very excited about the Rooster Tails identity as we celebrate an iconic Tri-Cities event. Thank you to the Water Follies for their support of the Rooster Tails. We can't wait to see our community embrace the Rooster Tails as we all get excited for the upcoming boat races in July" says Dust Devils VP-General Manager, Derrel Ebert.

The Dust Devils will transform into the Columbia River Rooster Tails for seven nights this season, starting Friday, June 3rd. Don't miss out on these Columbia River Rooster Tail Nights! To purchase your tickets, visit the Dust Devils website or call the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789.

Columbia River Rooster Tails Dates:

Friday, June 3rd

Saturday, June 4th

Sunday, June 5th

Friday, July 29th - Rooster Tails Beach Bag Giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union (first 500 fans)

Saturday, July 30th

Sunday, July 31st

Friday, September 9th - Rooster Tails Jersey Auction thanks to Windermere Group One

Stop by the Dust Devils team store or visit the online store to check out the Columbia River Rooster Tails merchandise, including official New Era on-field caps! The Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm and open during all home games.

The Columbia River Rooster Tails will join the Viñeros de Tri-City as another unique identity with the Dust Devils remaining as the primary identity.

With 48 home games remaining in the Dust Devils season, there is plenty of time to utilize a Dust Devils ticket package! Dust Devils ticket packages guarantee the best seats in house and save you money off the box office. For more information on Dust Devils Season Tickets, Mini-Plan Packages (11, 22, and 33 games) and group tickets visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789.

