AquaSox to Host Free Youth Baseball Clinic June 11

The Everett AquaSox are proud to announce that they will be joining MLB and MiLB to host an event during MLB Play Ball Weekend. Even though the team will be on the road, we will be conducting a FREE three-hour camp. The first 200 campers who enroll will receive a FREE Franklin plastic bat and ball set.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 are invited to participate in the FREE three-hour camp at Funko Field on June 11 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The camp is designed to give boys and girls the opportunity to develop their skills, regardless of experience or ability. With the help of current and former college / high school players and coaches, the camp will focus on the fundamentals of baseball including hitting, fielding, and base running

Campers will need a glove and hat and those who have baseball bats and turf shoes are encouraged to bring them.

Registration is open now until the day of the event, June 11. To register, please click HERE. On the day of the event, please plan to arrive at Funko Field 9:30 AM to check-in for the camp and enter through the north gates.

Below is a helpful guide on how to register for the camp.

Create a LeagueApps Account by providing the necessary information

Once logged in, click the three bars at the top right

Click "Camp"

Click "Register" next to "

Everett AquaSox PLAY BALL Clinic"

Fill out the required information for registration

If you have any issues, please feel free to contact the AqauSox front office at (425) 258-3673 or email us at info@aquasox.com

The PLAY BALL initiative is baseball's collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play. PLAY BALL events have become MLB's signature youth engagement activity during the professional and amateur baseball and softball calendar, especially on key dates throughout MLB's Championship Season and through the Postseason & World Series. PLAY BALL events demonstrate the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity, fun with friends and learning how to play the sport at its most basic levels.

As part of the One Baseball initiative, MLB and MiLB are united to impact 150 markets. It's critical that MLB and MiLB reach the next wave of younger, more diverse fans by fostering Baseball and Softball communities, and driving engagement in order to ensure the long-term health of our sport.

