Lopsided Start Digs Early Hole in C's Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - What began as the most one-sided game of the season turned intriguing late as the Vancouver Canadians fell behind 9-0 through two innings and 12-0 after five but scored eight unanswered runs to lose 12-8 at the hands of the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

The only important information from the first five innings: Hillsboro took advantage of an off outing for #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas (L, 1-2) and scored three runs in the first then six more in the second to chase the right-hander. They would add one in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead by a dozen before the C's began to chip away.

Miguel Hiraldo started the scoring in the top of the sixth. After a two-out double from Steward Berroa, the #12 Blue Jays prospect slugged his second homer of the year to spoil the shutout.

Vancouver needed a single hit in the seventh to score four runs. Cameron Eden - who reached base in all five of his plate appearances today and finished a home run shy of the cycle - was hit by a pitch then four consecutive Canadians were walked to force in two runs. After a pitching change, a wild pitch brought in the third score before Berroa - who also needed a home run to complete the cycle - lined a single to center to plate another and make it 12-6.

Eden tripled to start the eighth and scored on a Harry Ray sacrifice fly to cut the lead to five and Anthony Morales - the first pinch-hitter of the year for the Canadians - was plunked to start the ninth, went to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a flyout and scored when reliever Hugh Fisher tossed a live ball towards the dugout in hopes of getting a new one thinking the play was dead and instead was charged with an error. Andres Sosa doubled with two outs as the Canadians worked all the way back to valiantly put the tying run in the hole, but they could muster no more in a 12-8 loss.

Despite the rough start for Dallas, only five of the nine runs he allowed were earned. Garrett Farmer, Alex Nolan and Will McAffer worked the final six and a third and combined to allowed two earned runs on six hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.

Four hits from Eden established a new single-game high for a C's hitter and his eight total bases tied for second-most this year (10, Zach Britton, May 21 vs. Tri-City in a 3-2 walk-off win). Berroa's three hits tied an individual high and Hiraldo had two hits for the sixth time this season to establish a new personal best with a knock in his last four games.

Losers of two straight, the Canadians will try to right the ship and return to .500 tomorrow night. They send #19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta to the hill opposite Hillsboro's Luke Albright. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

