Pair of Three-Run Homers Power Hops over C's

May 26, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro opened the flood gates early, as Tristin English and Spencer Brickhouse ï»¿hit a pair of three-run home runs in back-to-back innings against Chad Dallas. Scott Randall was solid in his return from the IL, but the Hillsboro bullpen struggled, giving up eight runs to Vancouver. The Hops reached double-digit scoring for the third time this season, in a 12-8 win over the Canadians.

Ryan Bliss and Caleb Roberts both singled in their first at-bats, putting two runners on in the first inning for Tristin English. English would hit a no-doubt-about-it home run, the first three-run home run of the year for the Hops.

Hillsboro was not done there, as they would blow the game open in the second inning. Two hits, two walks, a fielding error and fielder's choice plated three runs to start the inning. Then, Brickhouse hit a three-run home run off Dallas, his third big fly of the season to give the Hops a 9-0 lead. For the third time this season, Hillsboro would put up six runs in an inning.

After recording just five outs and giving up nine runs today (five earned), Dallas has now pitched 6.1 innings against the Hops in 2022, allowing 11 runs and 11 hits in two appearances.

Scott Randall threw 64 pitches over 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and no runs. Jose Santamaria and Julio Frias would follow out of the pen, allowing a combined six earned runs and four walks over 2.1 innings of work.

Canadians' leadoff hitter, Cameron Eden, had a career game recording four hits - two doubles and a triple, with two runs scored. Steward Berroa turned in a three-hit game, coming up a home run shy of the cycle.

Vancouver would put together a valiant comeback with runs in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but they finished just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Hillsboro had 13 hits in the game, with Jose Curpa, Lyle Lin, Spencer Brickhouse and Tristin English all recording two hits. Ryan Bliss had his first three-hit game as a Hop, scoring three runs as well.

Hillsboro (20-19) and Vancouver (19-18) will play game three of the series at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

