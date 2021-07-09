Emeralds and COVID Clinic Gift Luxury Suite to COVID-19 Survivor Scott Wright

EUGENE, OR - Scott Wright, a math teacher and baseball coach at Sheldon High School who survived a severe bout with COVID-19 this past winter, will take in Saturday's Eugene Emeralds game from his very own luxury suite, courtesy of COVID Clinic.

THE DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 6:30pm PST.

WHERE: PK Park | 2760 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd | Eugene, Oregon

WHO: Scott Wright, math teacher and baseball coach at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon

INTERVIEW REQUESTS: Please contact Alex Stimson at Alex@EmeraldsBaseball.com or at (541) 342-5367 (ext. 20).

On paper, Wright, an able-bodied athlete in his own right that ran marathons and enjoyed a healthy diet, doesn't exactly fit the bill of those who some commonly associate with being the most at-risk for experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

But in November of 2019, after coming down with what he thought was initially just a minor cold, Wright soon found himself with increased breathing problems while his oxygen saturation plummeted to just 24 percent.

Soon, Wright was in the intensive care unit at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland where he was placed on an ECMO machine to help him breathe. There, while suffering from COVID-induced pneumonia, doctors also discovered blood clots dangerously close to his heart and a dilated right ventricle. As his father succinctly stated to local news outlet KEZI 9 News, "There are no alternatives after EMCO. This happens in the affirmative or he's gone."

With each passing day, Scott's parents marked a W on their calendar to signify that Scott had won the day, and after a long recovery, Scott eventually won his battle with COVID-19.

"It still blows my mind to this day the love, support, the care, the outpouring of love and prayers that were going up were just absolutely incredible," he said to KEZI 9 News.

That community support continues on Saturday night when the Emeralds proudly welcome Scott and his family to PK Park where they will enjoy a matchup of the top two teams in the High-A West from their very own luxury suite, courtesy of COVID Clinic.

The Eugene Emeralds face off against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series at PK Park from July 6-11. Fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing tickets at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to receive 50% off box seat tickets for any of the six-games against Everett during July 6-11.

You can watch all the action live on MiLB.tv or you can listen live to all the action with the voice of the Emeralds Matt Dompe on the call via 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

