Tri-City Responds with 8-3 Win over Hops

PASCO, WASH. --- The Tri-City Dust Devils scored in every inning but the second and fourth to beat the Hops 8-3 on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. The win was highlighted by home runs from Brendon Davis --- his league-leading 12th of the year, and sixth against the Hops --- and Spencer Griffin.

The Hops wasted an opportunity in the top of the first inning against Dust Devils starter Zach Linginfelter. He typically struggles in the first inning --- 16 of the 24 runs he had allowed this year had been scored in the first --- and this one was no different. He walked three of the first four, but the Hops could muster only one run, on an RBI ground-out by catcher Axel Andueza.

As has been the case often in this series, Tri-City immediately responded, as Livan Soto led off the bottom of the first with a double against Hops starter Brandon Pfaadt, and Jordyn Adams singled him home.

Each team had a solo home run in the third, as Andy Yerzy went deep for Hillsboro and Davis answered for Tri-City.

It was 2-2 entering the top of the fifth. The Hops forged ahead 3-2 on walk by Dominic Canzone , a stolen base and an RBI single by Yerzy... but again, Tri-City scored in the very next half inning. With two out and none on Soto singled, Davis doubled him home, and then Davis scored when he stole third and Andueza's throw ended up in left field. The Dust Devils led 4-3.

Pfaadt went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, walking three and striking out nine.

Tri-City added a run in the sixth against Kyler Stout (on a two-out RBI double by Keinner Piña), and two more in the seventh off Nick Snyder (on two walks, a run-scoring passed ball and an RBI single by Adrian Rondon). They tacked on the exclamation point in the eighth as Griffin went yard against Tyler Jones .

Linginfelter earned his first professional win (he's 1-5 in his first pro action this year), while Pfaadt fell to 1-2. Rondon highlighted Tri-City's defense with several nice plays at third base.

Tri-City has won two of the first three games in the six-game series. The Hops have scored in eight different innings in the first three games, and Tri-City has answered with runs in the bottom of the frame in six of those eight innings.

Cam Coursey extended his hitting streak to 10 games, matching the Hops' high this year set by Spencer Brickhouse and Buddy Kennedy. The league high this season is held by Everett's Zach DeLoach, who hit in 12 straight games in June.

Hillsboro will try to even the series on Friday night at 7:05. Airtime will be 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

