'Sox Score, Stoudt Slings Strikeouts of Ten in Everett's Second Consecutive Win

July 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore. - The Everett AquaSox (36-19) scored ten runs for the second consecutive night and Levi Stoudt struck out ten batters to lead the team to a 10-4 victory against the Eugene Emeralds (34-22).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The AquaSox got things going early with a two-RBI triple from Kaden Polcovich in the top of the first. Polcovich scored one batter later when Jack Larsen singled and the AquaSox led 3-0.

Everett's lead was short-lived; the Emeralds responded with a three-run second inning. Sean Roby hit a solo home run for the second consecutive night, putting Eugene on the scoreboard. A few batters later, Nolan Dempsey tied the game with a two-RBI double.

Roby gave the Emeralds their only lead of the game in the third inning when his double scored Brett Auerbach, putting Eugene ahead 4-3. The Frogs responded one inning later; Joseph Rosa tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning with his first AquaSox home run of the season.

Polcovich put the 'Sox back out in front in the fifth inning with a two-run single, driving in Patrick Frick and Austin Shenton. Polcovich scored two batters later on a Cade Marlowe double and the 'Sox once again had a three-run lead, 7-4. Solo home runs from Marlowe in the seventh inning and Shenton in the eighth extended the lead to 9-4. Polcovich closed out the scoring by coming home on a passed ball in the ninth inning for the 10-4 final score.

WRAPPING IT UP

Levi Stoudt became the first AquaSox pitcher this season to complete eight innings in a game and tied his professional career-high with ten strikeouts. Between the third and seventh innings, Stoudt struck out nine of eleven batters. Stephen Kolek pitched the final inning, only allowing one hit. The bullpen over the past two games has pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

Polcovich went 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, three runs, four RBIs and a stolen base. Over the past two games, Polcovich is 4-for-7 with three triples, two walks, five runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Shenton went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and an RBI. Shenton continues to lead the High-A West in RBIs (46), doubles (22) and is tied with Polcovich with 49 runs. Frick, Marlowe and Rosa each went 2-for-5. Connor Hoover's two-out single in the ninth inning extended his hitting streak to ten games.

The Frogs were 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position and are now 10-for-28 (.357 batting average) over the past two days after going 0-for-9 in the series opener on Tuesday night. The AquaSox are 2.5 games ahead of Eugene atop the High-A West standings.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game four of the six-game series will take place on Friday night. RHP Tim Elliott (3-1, 5.03 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Kai-Wei Teng (2-3, 5.11 ERA) will go for the Emeralds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.