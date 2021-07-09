Scuffling C's Drop Below .500 with Loss

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians led early but couldn't survive a four-run sixth as they fell 5-4 to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

With the game tied at one, the Indians rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to go in front for good. Paxton Schultz (L, 3-1) walked consecutive batters then a bunt single loaded the bases. Schultz recorded a strikeout before a sacrifice fly put the Tribe in front 2-1, but on the very next pitch Brenton Doyle hit a three-run home run to make it 5-1.

Vancouver took advantage of a two-out dropped pop fly in the bottom of the sixth when Luis De Los Santos singled home the runner at second base before four consecutive singles plated a pair in the seventh to pull the Canadians within a run.

Spokane went to relievers Stephen Jones (H, 2) and Dugan Darnell (S, 3) for the eighth and ninth for the second consecutive night. They repeated their performance from yesterday's game by retiring the final six batters to secure the win for the Rockies affiliate.

The C's started the scoring with a run in the third thanks to back-to-back doubles from Davis Schneider and DJ Neal. The Indians tied the game in the fifth after a Doyle double, a ground out and a sacrifice fly.

Schneider led the offense with three hits - his second three-knock night in his last three games played - and Neal had a pair of hits as the bottom two batters in the order combined to go five-for-eight with three runs scored and an RBI. On the mound, Adrian Hernandez and Roither Hernandez combined on three and a third innings of scoreless relief.

The series continues with game four tomorrow night. Right-hander Willy Gaston (0-0, 11.12 ERA) makes his first start of the year for Vancouver while Spokane has tabbed the righty Mitch Kilkenny (2-0, 2.66 ERA) as their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

