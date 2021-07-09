Clutch Hit Boost Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils exchange congratulations after a win

The Tri-City Dust Devils (20-36) came away with the 8-3 victory over the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Timely hits helped to lift the Dust Devils in the win, with six of the team's eight runs coming with two outs.

Brendon Davis, the reigning High-A West Player of the Week, once again delivered at the plate. Davis hit his league-leading 12th home run of the season and scored three runs for Tri-City. Zach Linginfelter earned the first win of his professional career after a strong start. Linginfelter limited the Hops to only two earned runs in his six innings of work.

Right-hander Robinson Pina will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game home series on Friday night. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi.

