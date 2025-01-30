Elks Release Brett Boyko
January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Elks have released veteran offensive lineman Brett Boyko, the club announced Thursday.
The 32-year-old started 29 games for the Elks over the past two seasons, serving as the Green and Gold's primary right tackle. He was named to the CFL's PFF Honour Roll in Weeks 10 & 21 as a contributor on an Elks offensive line that led the CFL in total rush offence.
Boyko was a second-round pick (14th overall) by the B.C. Lions in the 2015 CFL Draft. The Saskatoon native is a 10-year pro football veteran having suited up for 56 games in the Canadian Football League with the Lions, Roughriders, and Elks. Boyko halso has experience South of the border with the Philadelphia Eagles and LA Chargers in the NFL, and the Orlando Guardians in the XFL. ¬â¹
TRANSACTIONS
RELEASED:
Brett Boyko | OL | AMER | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 1992-08-04 | Saskatoon, SK | UNLV
