Argonauts Mourn the Passing of Former Head Coach John Huard

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club mourns the passing of former Head Coach John Huard.

Huard, who had a long and extensive football career as a player and coach, led the Double Blue in 2000. The Maine native had a stellar career at The University of Maine before being drafted in the 5th round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He would go on to play for Denver, New Orleans, and the Montreal Alouettes. Huard had a long coaching career which began in 1974 and included Vanier Cup victories in 1979 and 1981 with the Acadia Axemen. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Toronto Argonauts send its deepest condolences to the family and friends of John Huard.

