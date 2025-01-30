Grainger Hits Retired List

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has transferred American quarterback Darren Grainger to the retired list.

Canadian Football League Stories from January 30, 2025

