Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Grainger Hits Retired List

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has transferred American quarterback Darren Grainger to the retired list.
