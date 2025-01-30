Tiger-Cats Sign Defensive Backs Evans and Walton

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed a pair of American defensive backs including Darren Evans and Zamari Walton.

Evans, 26, spent time in the National Football League with the New York Giants (2022, 23) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022) on their practice squads. The 6'3, 180-pound native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana also spent time with the UFL with the Arlington Renegades (2023). Evans finished his collegiate career at Louisiana State University, where he played 22 games over two seasons (2020-21), registering 33 total tackles and four passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Nicholls State University, where he played 38 games over four seasons (2016-19), posting 100 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 31 passes defended, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He earned second-team All-Southland Conference honours in 2018.

Walton, 26, spent training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 6'3, 185-pound native of Melbourne, Florida suited up in 13 games in his lone season at the University of Mississippi (2023), registering 38 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine passes defended and one forced fumble. Walton began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, where he played 48 games over his five seasons as a Yellow Jacket (2018-22), posting 130 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one quarterback sack and 20 passes defended.

The football club also announced the following player has been released:

American DL DeWayne Hendrix

