Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jonathan Jones

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the Club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran American linebacker Jonathan Jones.

Jones (5-11, 230; Toledo; born: November 11 18, 1997, in Ocoee, FL) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three years with the Toronto Argonauts (he was released on January 16th, 2025).

Jones appeared in 12 games last season with the Argos, six of them starts, and registered 29 tackles, eight more on special teams and one forced fumble. He missed the last five regular season games and playoffs with a hamstring injury.

Jones started games at both middle and weak-side linebacker over his three seasons with Toronto and appeared in 36 games with 88 defensive tackles, as well as 26 on special teams, eight sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Jones split his college days between Notre Dame and Toledo and as a member of the Rockets was named second-team All-MAC in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.