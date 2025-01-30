RedBlacks Release American DB Brandin Dandridge

January 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge.

"We thank Brandin for his contributions to our team over the last five seasons, and wish him all the best going forward," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke.

Dandridge, 28, appeared in nine games during the 2024 season, recording 28 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He joined the REDBLACKS in 2019 as a free agent, and went on to appear in 40 total games, tallying 90 tackles, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns. He was named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.