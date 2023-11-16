Elizabethton River Riders Announce Schedule for 2024 Season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders announced their 2024 baseball schedule. The River Riders will host their first home game June 7 against the Bristol State Liners.

The 2024 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 31. The River Riders will celebrate Independence Day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, July 4, playing against the Kingsport Axmen.

"I could not be more excited to continue in Elizabethton for our 2024 season" said Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller. "This community has welcomed me with open arms and great support. I'm looking forward to bringing more fun nights and great baseball once again."

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the River Riders Ticket Office at 423-547-6443. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

