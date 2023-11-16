2024 Burlington Sock Puppets Schedule Released

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington Sock Puppets released their 2024 season schedule on Thursday, ahead of their 4th year in Major League Baseball's revamped summer-collegiate Appalachian League. The schedule features 24 home games at Burlington Athletic Stadium spanning the months of June and July.

The Sock Puppets home opener is set for Friday, June 7, 2024, after starting the season with a two-game road trip against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Burlington will once again be home on July 4th for Independence Day.

With the release of the schedule, requests for hospitality areas in the Dudley Dugout and new RF Venue are now available. Stay tuned for more information featuring single game tickets and the promotional calendar shortly after New Years.

For group and hospitality requests, feel free to call us at (336) 222-0223, or email us at info@gosockpuppets.com.

