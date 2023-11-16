Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule
November 16, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys announced their 2024 baseball schedule. The Doughboys will be home for Opening Day on June 4, playing against the Greeneville Flyboys.
The 2024 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 31. The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday, July 3.
"The 2024 Doughboys schedule is finally here and we are excited to share it with our fans," said Johnson City Doughboys general nanager Patrick Ennis. "Our march back to the championship begins on June 4 and we are excited to welcome everyone back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark!"
Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866. Game times and promotional calendar will be released at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from November 16, 2023
- Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule - Johnson City Doughboys
- Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule - Greeneville Flyboys
- Kingsport Axmen Unveil 2024 Season Schedule - Kingsport Axmen
- Elizabethton River Riders Announce Schedule for 2024 Season - Elizabethton River Riders
- Otterbots Announce 2024 Schedule - Danville Otterbots
- 2024 Burlington Sock Puppets Schedule Released - Burlington Sock Puppets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Johnson City Doughboys Stories
- Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule
- Johnson City Doughboys Welcome Back Manager Kevin Mahoney for 2024 Season
- Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis Wins Appalachian League Executive of the Year
- Johnson City Doughboys Named 2023 Appalachian League Organization of the Year
- Johnson City Doughboys Named 2023 Appalachian League Organization of the Year