Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys announced their 2024 baseball schedule. The Doughboys will be home for Opening Day on June 4, playing against the Greeneville Flyboys.

The 2024 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 31. The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday, July 3.

"The 2024 Doughboys schedule is finally here and we are excited to share it with our fans," said Johnson City Doughboys general nanager Patrick Ennis. "Our march back to the championship begins on June 4 and we are excited to welcome everyone back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark!"

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866. Game times and promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

