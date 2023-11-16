Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2024 Season Schedule

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Greeneville Flyboys announced their 2024 baseball schedule. The Flyboys first home game will be June 4 against the Elizabethton River Riders.

The 2024 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 31. The Flyboys schedule is highlighted by hosting the Johnson City Doughboys on Independence Day, July 4.

"We have a great slate of games lined up for the 2024 season," said Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "2024 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we look forward to putting together an incredible promotional schedule as well!"

Full season tickets, mini plans, groups and suite rentals are now available by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

