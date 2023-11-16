Otterbots Announce 2024 Schedule

November 16, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







Danville, VA - Get the hot dogs on the grill and the peanut shells cracking: Otterbots baseball will be back before you know it! The Otterbots will kick off their fourth season of action by hosting Appalachian League Opening Night on Tuesday, June 4, welcoming the Kingsport Axmen to American Legion Field at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville.

After a record-breaking 2023 campaign that saw Danville's highest average attendance since 1999, the club is ecstatic to continue raising levels of on-field talent, and off-field entertainment. The Otterbots unmatched brand of affordable, memorable, family-friendly entertainment will be expanded yet again in 2024, featuring more fireworks, more bobbleheads, more wacky in-game promotions and more unique theme nights. For the fourth season in a row, the BOTS will host their annual Stars & Stripes Fireworks Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3.

On the field, the Otterbots look to newly announced manager, Mickey Tettleton, to continue to develop Big League talent right here in Danville. The 14-year MLB veteran will look to build on the standard of excellence that has placed eight former Otterbots with eight different MLB Organizations: Everhett Hazelwood (Chicago White Sox), Jack Snyder (Tampa Bay Rays), Magnus Ellerts (Cleveland Guardians), Adam Stone (New York Yankees), Jared Lyons (Cincinnati Reds), Riley Gowens (Atlanta Braves), Caleb Cali (Seattle Mariners) and Cody Tucker (San Francisco Giants).

The Otterbots will announce the complete 2024 Promotional Schedule and remainder of the 2024 coaching staff in the coming weeks. Season tickets, group & hospitality outings and corporate partnership opportunities for the 2024 Otterbots season are currently available. Fans can call the ticket office at 434-554-4487 or visit www.danvilleotterbots.com for more information.

The Otterbots team store is open for all holiday shopping needs from Monday-Friday between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.