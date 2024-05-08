Danville Otterbots Announce 2024 Roster

The Boys of Summer feature four returners, including 2023 All Star IF Michael Callan Moss Otterbots, roll out! The fourth season of Otterbots baseball is just around the corner, with Danville set to host Appalachian League Opening Night on Tuesday, June 4th. The club is proud to announce its 2024 roster, which boasts four returners from the 2023 season, local talent, Appalachian League award winners, and representation from colleges around the country.

As the Appalachian League, powered by MLB and USA Baseball, continues to develop talent represented across all 30 MLB organizations, the Otterbots are thrilled to host baseball's future stars in the heart of Southern Virginia. This season, fans will be able to see players from the A-10, ASUN, Big 12, Big South, C-USA, CAA, MEAC, SoCon, South Atlantic, and Sunshine State conferences take the field for the home team.

Returning to the Otterbots in 2024 are 2023 Appalachian League All-Star, IF Michael Callan Moss, OF Jackson Tyer, RHP Raymond Ladd, and RHP Alex Barger. They will be joined in the clubhouse by 28 new Otterbots, itching to take the Appalachian League by storm. Joining Danville native, Ladd, is Halifax County's Mason Hatcher, a RHP from Alton, VA. Ladd and Hatcher will remain teammates this fall at Radford University.

Coming to the Otterbots from the 2023 Greeneville Fly Boys are OF Kaden Martin, the July 17-23, 2023 Appalachian League Player of the Week, and OF Aden Hill. Otterbots Manager Mickey Tettleton spent the 2023 season as the Fly Boys Hitting Coach. Tettleton's alma mater, Oklahoma State University, will send four Cowboys to Danville: C Charlie Carter, and Infielders Alex Conover, Cole Johnson, and Addison Smith.

A full roster breakdown is provided below:

PITCHERS

Noah Arnett - RHP, Gardner Webb: Noah Arnett from Gardner-Webb leads off the Otterbots roster. The Pinehurst, North Carolina native had an impressive freshman campaign striking out 6 batters over 10.1 innings pitched. Arnett has yet to let up a home run in his college career.

Alex Barger - RHP, St. Bonaventure: After a strong season for St. Bonaventure, Alex Barger is returning to Danville for his second stint with the Otterbots. Barger ended the season on a strong note with six straight scoreless innings allowing only three hits in that span. With a strong pitch mix and an arm that settles in as he goes, Barger is sure to make an impact on the 2024 squad.

Joel Core - RHP, Bethune-Cookman: Former #4 ranked catching prospect from Puerto Rico, Joel Core, will toe the rubber for the Otterbots this summer. Core threw 37.1 impressive innings in the 2024 campaign with 37 strike outs while only allowing 1 home run. With the pitcher-friendly confines of Dan Daniel Memorial Park, Core will be set up for success.

Kobie Cushing - RHP, Lenoir-Rhyne: Clemmons, North Carolina native, Kobie Cushing, adds onto the Otterbots pitching staff. Cushing finished up a strong season striking out 20 batters in 12.1 innings of work. He will be a formidable foe for Appalachian League batters as he kept the opposition to a .190 batting average, only three extra base hits, and no home runs.

Derek Duval - RHP, Florence-Darlington Tech JC / College of Charleston: Former Florence-Darlington ace Derek Duval adds to the Otterbots pitching staff. Earning himself a spot on the College of Charleston team, Duval posted a 3.32 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched with 28 strikeouts. No stranger to high stakes moments with his 5 saves, Duval will shine under the bright lights of Dan Daniel Memorial Park.

James Guyette - RHP, Kansas State: From all the way in sunny California, James Guyette will take the ball for the 2024 Bots. A decorated high school star, Guyette looks to make a name for himself in Danville and solidify himself amongst the long list of Otterbots greats.

Andrew Hart - RHP, Gardner-Webb: Andrew Hart, 6'2", 205lb right-handed freshman out of Gardner-Webb, joins the star-studded Otterbots pitching staff.

Mason Hatcher - RHP, Halifax County HS / Radford: Joining the Otterbots from 35 minutes down Route 58 in Halifax County, right-hander Mason Hatcher is set to make his Appalachian debut and solidify himself as a staple of the Bots roster. Hatcher's arsenal is sure to befuddle opposing batters ... but in his 2024 HS campaign, Hatcher came out swinging in his spring trip to Dan Daniel Park and put one over the left field wall. Bots fans will quickly become fans of Hatcher's exciting versatility.

Michael Joyce - RHP, Florence-Darlington Tech JC: No, not the former Chicago White Sox, but he is a Danville Otterbot, welcome Michael Joyce! The right hander from Florence-Darlington is coming off a strong season and is poised to become a core piece of this talented roster.

Tyler Kozera - RHP, Central Florida: Joining the Otterbots' pitching staff from Central Florida, Tyler Kozera is ready to sit some batters down this summer. Kozera is coming off a strong season posting a 1.80 ERA in the 2024 season. He looks to stay hot as we roll into the dog days of summer.

Raymond Ladd - RHP, Radford University: Danville-native, Raymond Ladd, comes back home for his second season with the Danville Otterbots. After a successful 2023 Appalachian League campaign, Ladd appeared in 12 outings for Radford this spring, 7 of which he started. Throughout 37 innings pitched, Ladd was able to strike out 41 batters and boasted a strikeouts per 9 innings (K/9) of 9.97.

Matt Lee - RHP, Kansas State: Kansas State right handed pitcher, Matt Lee, joins the 2024 roster after a solid start to his college career. Coming off an exciting high school career where he won 24 games, struck 279 total batters, and tossed a jaw-dropping 6 no-hitters, Lee's pitch tunnel and mix will be sure to leave Appalachian League opponents looking lost.

Maison Martinez - RHP, Virginia Commonwealth: Virginia Commonwealth's Maison Martinez joins the Otterbots pitching staff after an incredible 2024 spring season. Martinez boasted a 3.53 ERA while punching out 36 batters over 35.2 innings of work. His ability to miss bats will be a welcomed addition to this group.

Aydin Palmer - LHP, Florence-Darlington Tech JC Florence-Darlington's strikeout master, Aydin Palmer joins the 2024 Otterbots pitching staff. Palmer appeared in 11 games this spring in which he struck out 62 batters with opponents only hitting .236. The Danville faithful can look forward to seeing a masterful pitching performance each time Palmer takes the mound.

Ryan Perry - RHP, Lenior-Rhyne Ryan Perry, the multi-tool right hander out of Lenoir-Rhyne, joins the 2024 Otterbots roster. After an impressive high school career, including several accolades from Perfect Game, and a great start to his collegiate career, Perry will become a staple of the Bots staff.

Russ Sandefer - RHP, Saint Leo Joining his Saint Leo teammate, Michael Callan Moss, Russ Sandefer will take the ball for the Otterbots this summer. Sandefer posted an impressive 3.72 ERA over 38.2 innings pitched while striking out 33 batters and only walking 4. His command and control is a much welcomed addition to our talented roster.

Shawn Scott - LHP, Austin Peay Austin Peay left handed pitcher, Shawn Scott, had a strong bounce back season after coming back from Tommy John. Scott is ready to take the strides forward back towards his dominant ways. Fans are in for a treat whenever Scott takes the ball for the Bots this season.

Khaden Washington - LHP, Austin Peay Khaden Washington, a high-strikeout arm, joins the 2024 Otterbots pitching staff for the summer. Washington displayed his capabilities this past season for Austin Peay, striking out 17 batters over 9.2 innings of work with opponents batting a measly .171 against him. He fits right in with the high-strike out, crafty arms of the Otterbots pitching staff.

CATCHERS

Charlie Carter - C, Oklahoma State: Charlie Carter joins the 2024 Otterbots after his first year at Oklahoma State. Before joining OSU, Carter was a four-year letterwinner at Little Rock Christian Academy. As a senior, he hit .356 with 5 home runs, led LRCA to a 2023 Class 5A State Championship, and was a top all-state and all-conference recruit in Arkansas.

Antonio Cordeiro - C, St. Bonaventure: Antonio Cordeiro joins his St. Bonaventure teammate, Alex Barger, in taking the field at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. Cordeiro is coming off an impressive collegiate season tallying 30 total hits accompanied by 25 runs batted in. The strong season led to recognition as Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the week of April 20th, 2024. Cordeiro will be a much-welcomed addition to the roster.

Alex Duffy - C, Elon: From just 45 minutes down Route 86, Elon's catcher, Alex Duffy will be joining the 2024 Bots roster. Duffy displayed an impressive season both offensively and defensively boasting a .287 batting average, 5 home runs, 29 runs batted in, and an .816 OPS. Duffy is rooted behind the dish and offers flexibility around the diamond making him one of the most exciting and versatile players in the league.

INFIELDERS

Alex Conover - IF, Cowley County CC / Oklahoma State: Alex Conover will be calling Danville home in the 2024 season. After an impressive Cowley County CC season which earned a commitment to Oklahoma State, Conover looks to be a centerpiece of this roster. Before his collegiate career, Conover was a foundational piece for Tuttle High School leading them to a state title.

Jaxon Goldberg - IF, Central Florida: Jaxon Goldberg, son of former minor leaguer and current VP of Player Personnel of the Kansas City Royals, Lonnie Goldberg, joins the 2024 Otterbots. Jaxon, a decorated three-sport athlete in high school, offers athleticism and agility in the infield with a smooth swing to complement his defense.

Jorge Gonzalez-Febo - IF, Bethune-Cookman: Former #1 ranked 3B in Puerto Rico, Jorge Gozalez-Febo joins his Bethune-Cookman teammate, Joel Core, in taking the field with the Otterbots this summer. Coming from Club Baseball powerhouse South Carolina and a strong first season with Bethune-Cookman, he is sure to make an immediate impact.

Cole Johnson, IF, Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State first baseman, Cole Johnson, will hold down one of the hot corners this summer. After an impressive, championship-winning career in high school, Johnson looks to become a household name in Danville.

Tanner McCammon - IF, Elon: Joining his teammate from Elon, Alex Duffey, Tanner McCammon will wear the blue, black, and orange for the Otterbots this summer. The two time conference and state-champion and team selection has started off strong in his first collegiate season and looks to carry that into Danville.

Michael Callan Moss - Saint Leo: Our third returner-and fan-favorite from 2023-Michael Callan Moss! After sending the Bots faithful into pandemonium on several occasions last season en route to being named a 2023 Appalachian League All Star, Moss looks to recreate the magic and lead the 2024 Otterbots to an Appalachian League Championship. The big first baseman leads Saint Leo in average (.359), OPS (1.075), doubles (13), triples (2), RBI (40), walks (30), and total bases (87) this season.

Addison Smith - IF, Oklahoma State: Three-time all-state player and two-time Courier-Tribune Liberty High School Athlete of the Year, Addison Smith joins the 2024 Otterbots. After a limited first collegiate season with Oklahoma State, Smith is ready to put his talent on full display this summer.

OUTFIELDERS

Micah Dean - OF, Kansas State: Kansas State and former Futures League (Worcester Bravehearts) outfielder Micah Dean will roam the outfield grass of American Legion Post 325 Field this summer. Dean's collegiate summer baseball experience will prove invaluable as he enters the Appalachian League.

Aden Hill - OF, Virginia Commonwealth: Former U.S. Elite National Team and current VCU outfielder, Aden Hill, will patrol the outfield at Dan Daniel Memorial Park this summer. Hill, coming off a strong season batting .289 with 6 home runs and 39 runs batted in, will be a big bat in the lineup. No stranger to the Appalachian League, Hill spent the 2023 season with the Greeneville Fly Boys where he was coached by new Otterbots Manager, Mickey Tettleton.

Kaden Martin - OF, East Tennessee State: Martin joins the Otterbots outfield group ready to contribute and compete. After spending a season with the University of Miami, Kaden Smith hit his stride at East Tennessee State university this past season. Smith, a multi-sport athlete through high school, will be sure to display his athleticism this summer. Joining former Greeneville Fly Boys teammate, Hill, in Danville, Martin won Appalachian League Player of the Week honors for the week of July 17-23, 2023 after hitting .529 (9-for-17) with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored in four games.

Jackson Tyer - OF, Delaware: Our last, but certainly not least, returner from 2023, Jackson Tyer, returns for his second season with the Danville Otterbots. Taking another stride this spring season, Tyer posted a .277 batting average with an .856 slugging percentage over 26 games played. A true community champion of Danville, both on and off the field, fans can look forward to his play as well as his friendly demeanor.

