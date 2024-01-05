Otterbots Name New AGMs of Baseball Operations, Entertainment

The Danville Otterbots announced two front office promotions today. Jacob Lemanowicz is now Assistant General Manager of Baseball Operations, and Wyatt Sutton is now Assistant General Manager of Entertainment.

Lemanowicz joined the Otterbots staff prior to the 2022 season as Assistant General Manager, having previously spent time with the Worcester Red Sox (AAA - Boston Red Sox). A native of the Boston area, Lemanowicz graduated from Providence College where he was the Head Coach, Director of Baseball Operations, and first baseman for the Friars' club baseball team. He was inducted as an inaugural member of the Providence Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. In his new role, Lemanowicz will oversee all baseball operations and events for Danville Baseball Club.

"We are beyond fortunate to have these two superstars on our team," said Otterbots General Manager, Austin Scher. "I cannot speak highly enough of Jacob or Wyatt, and what they have provided to our organization, fans, and community. As we continue to strive to elevate the baseball and entertainment experiences here in Southern Virginia, Jacob and Wyatt are the perfect people to lead us into the future."

Sutton started with the Otterbots during the 2021 season as the club's on-field emcee. A native of Ringgold, VA, Sutton is a graduate of Dan River High School, where he was named 2021 Dogwood District Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Sutton joined the front office in February of 2022 as Coordinator of Fun, and has since become the face of the franchise.

Dating back to 2018, Sutton has enthralled wrestling fans throughout the region as The River City Wrecking Ball . He captured the Southeastern Heavyweight Championship during the Ballpark Brawl hosted by the Otterbots in July, 2023. In his new role, Sutton will oversee all aspects of ballpark entertainment and community relations for Danville Baseball Club.

"The progress that the team has made within the community over the initial three seasons is truly remarkable. Obviously Austin's leadership has played a guiding part, but the quality of talented, sports executives that is being developed in Danville is amazing. These two promotions will help guide not just the Otterbots' future, but also what's yet to come for our teams," said Ryan Keur, Owner of the Danville Otterbots.

