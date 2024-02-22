More Baseball Coming to Danville in 2024

With the 2024 baseball season just around the corner, the Danville Otterbots and parent-organization, Knuckleball Entertainment, have announced that a second summer collegiate baseball team is coming to Danville. Effective this season, Danville Baseball Club will be expanding into the Old North State League-the first Partner League of The Players League. The expansion includes an additional 13 home games to be held at Dan Daniel Memorial Park while the Danville Otterbots of the Appalachian League are on the road.

Following tremendously successful 2021-2023 seasons, Danville Baseball Club is thrilled to bring additional home games, on-field talent, and off-field entertainment to Southern Virginia. The incorporation of an Old North State League franchise makes Danville the premier destination for collegiate summer baseball across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and creates 13 additional opportunities for smiles and memory-making. With average attendance increasing 68% over the Otterbots' time in Danville, the club is elated to give the community more access to high-level baseball.

"The ONSL is pleased to announce the addition of Danville Baseball Club to the league for the summer of 2024," said Eric Sibrizzi, Commissioner of the Old North State League. "They will serve the summer of 2024 as part time members and will be tagged as a full time member going into the summer of 2025. The city of Danville has a rich history with baseball and has hosted many minor league baseball games at the beautiful Dan Daniel Park facility! I am excited to see how the community rallies behind this team and organization!"

The first home games of Danville's Old North State League franchise will be held during Memorial Day Weekend, marking the first time in decades that Memorial Day baseball will be played in Danville. In addition to the 37 home games featured across the Appalachian League and Old North State League schedules, Danville Baseball Club will continue to bring additional activity and community events to the ballpark. In 2023 alone the ballpark hosted over 90 events including high-level showcase baseball tournaments, professional boxing and wrestling events, Bats & Badges softball game, Turkey Trot 5k, KickBOTS adult kickball, and the Patrick & Henry CC Patriots home season. The George Washington High School Eagles will be returning to Dan Daniel Park this spring.

"It's been our mission from Day 1 to be actively engaged members of the community 365 days a year and continue to be great stewards of the ballpark," said Danville Baseball Club owner, Ryan Keur. "Adding an additional 13 home games to go along with our 24 Appalachian League home games is a big win for our community and our fans. We are appreciative of Alec Allred and the Old North State League for his partnership and collaboration to bring more baseball to our stadiums in both Burlington and Danville."

With the ballpark quickly becoming synonymous with year-round fun, Danville Baseball Club will continue to be a part of Danville's upward trajectory. Following the 2023 arrival of Caesars Virginia, the presenting sponsor of the Danville Otterbots 2023 season, providing additional entertainment opportunities for citizens and visitors is a critical component in the continued growth of the area. "We love this city, we love our community, and we take tremendous pride in creating memories at the ballpark," said Otterbots General Manager, Austin Scher. "The addition of an Old North State League franchise is a tremendous opportunity-start the countdown to Memorial Day Weekend now!"

Danville's Old North State League identity will be announced on Wednesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM. A local press conference will be held, which will be live streamed across Danville Otterbots social media pages. A full Danville Old North State League schedule will be released following the brand announcement.

