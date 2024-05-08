Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Roster

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2024 season. Joining manager Kevin Mahoney will be hitting coach Tino Burgos, pitching coach Reid Casey, fourth coach Jacqui Reynolds, athletic trainer Brianna Tetzloff, and data coordinator Jackson Scudder.

The Doughboys will have some new faces on the coaching staff with the addition of Tino Burgos as the hitting coach and Reid Casey as the pitching coach.

Burgos is currently in his eighth year as the head baseball coach at Florida Memorial University. Burgos played at Seminole State College in Oklahoma and Miami Dade College before finishing his collegiate career at Florida International University. He went on to spend two seasons of professional ball in the Frontier League before beginning his coaching career.

"I am excited about this opportunity to contribute my skills and experience to the Johnson City Doughboys" says Burgos.

Casey begins his first year as the pitching coach in Johnson City. Casey pitched collegiately for four seasons at nearby East Tennessee State University. He pitched professionally for four seasons, including two with the Cleveland organization. His first assignment in the Indians organization was in the Appalachian League with the Burlington Indians in 2002. He spent five seasons as the pitching coach at ETSU before joining the Elizabethton High School baseball staff as their pitching coach.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the college game in a capacity where young players are developing their skills and navigating through their baseball careers." Casey goes on to say "Johnson City has a proven track record for winning and I am honored to hold this position to represent my hometown and this organization.

Returning to the Doughboys as the fourth coach will be Jacqui Reynolds. 2024 will be Reynolds third season with the Doughboys and is currently in her fourth season as an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts Boston,

"I excited to come back to Johnson City for my third season. Johnson City has the best fans in the Appy League and can't wait to see the fans back in the stands supporting and watching the Doughboys play this summer. said Reynolds. "Let's go win another championship and bring it back to Johnson City!"

Rounding out the staff will be Athletic Trainer Brianna Tetzloff and Data Coordinator Jackson Scudder. Tetzloff currently is the graduate assistant athletic trainer for the ETSU softball team and Scudder is the current data coordinator for the ETSU baseball team.

"We are beyond excited to have this coaching staff join us for the 2024 season," said Doughboys General Manager, Patrick Ennis. "Kevin Mahoney has become as staple to the Johnson City community and we look forward to great things from this staff!"

The Doughboys begin their season at home against the Bristol State Liners on June 4, 2024.

