Elizabethton River Riders Announce 2024 Roster

May 8, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, TN







ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders have named their opening day roster for the 2024 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of college students from across the nation.

"We are ecstatic to welcome these young men to our community" said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "We have some of the youngest and greatest talent at the collegiate level coming to Elizabethton."

The infield for the River Riders will consist of Austin Hartsell (Boston College), Carlos Irizarry (Penn State - Harrisburg), Adam Magpoc (Boston College), Colin Sloan (Yale), Justin Taylor (North Carolina A&T), and James Woody II (Grambling State).

Playing the outfield will be Kaden Peer (Missouri), Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman), Brady Picarelli (Eureka High School commited to Missouri), and Trent Rice (Oakland).

Pitchers for Elizabethton are Joe Alegre (Erskine College, SC), Adam Arther (Kansas State), Jace Behnke (Chandler-Gilbert JC, AZ commited to Grand Canyon), Nash Bingham (Virginia - Wise), Dane Bjorn (Tennessee), Austin Breedlove (Cleveland State CC, TN commited to Tennessee), Cooper Casteel (Cleveland State CC, TN), Brandon Haston (Jackson State), Alex Heintz (Erskine College, SC), Andrew Kribbs (Cleveland State CC, TN commited to Charlotte), Blaze Lawson (Surry CC NC), Aidan Manzella (Oakland), Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland), Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial, TN), Christian Pencek (Lincoln Memorial, TN), Marcus Phillips (Tennessee), and Evan Saulys (Siena).

Catching for the River Riders are Kade Huff (Arizona), Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State), and Tanner Waldrop (Auburn High School commited to Auburn).

The Elizabethton River Riders debut this season on June 4 against the Greeneville Flyboys on the road. For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call the office at (423) 547-6443.

