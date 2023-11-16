Kingsport Axmen Unveil 2024 Season Schedule

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their 2024 baseball schedule. The Axmen will host their first home game June 7 against the new Appalachian League team in Huntington, W.Va.

The 2024 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 31. The Axmen will celebrate Independence Day at Hunter Wright Stadium on Wednesday, July 3, playing against the Elizabethton River Riders.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2024 schedule and look to build off of the awesome momentum from 2023 into another great season," explained Kingsport Axmen general manager Jarrod Bowen. "This schedule gives us some great possibilities for promotions and a great year for our fans."

