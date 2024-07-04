Eeles Transferred to St. Paul

July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Payton Eeles has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns home for a 4th of July contest with Quad Cities tonight at 6:35.

