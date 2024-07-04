Eeles Transferred to St. Paul
July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Payton Eeles has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids returns home for a 4th of July contest with Quad Cities tonight at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2024
- Zhuang Activated - Lansing Lugnuts
- Eeles Transferred to St. Paul - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday, July 4 (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Jackson® Field™ to Host Dark Side of the Diamond Tonight - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Eeles Transferred to St. Paul
- Doncon's Two Home Runs Slugs the Kernels to a Split in the July 3rd Twin Bill at Quad Cities
- De Andrade Transferred to 60-Day IL; Velez Transferred to AA Wichita; Dearden Signed by Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids
- Kernels And River Bandits Postponed Tuesday Night Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities Will Play A Doubleheader Tomorrow Beginning At 4:30
- Kernels Bats Fall Short, Quad Cities Tops Cedar Rapids 1-0