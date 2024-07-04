Cubs Blank Chiefs in July 4th Affair

PEORIA, IL - A night after tying a season high in runs, the Chiefs were blanked by the South Bend Cubs 4-0 at Dozer Park in front of 6,128 fans on Independence Day.

The Chiefs were held to four hits on Thursday and dropped just their second game in 10 tries against the Cubs this season.

South Bend's offensive output was buoyed by the long ball on Thursday. Jordan Nwogu gave South Bend an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run. It was his fifth homer of the season.

In the fifth, the Cubs plated three more runs off of Peoria starter Brycen Mautz. With two outs, Nwogu doubled and Ethan Hearn walked to bring up Rafael Morel. The right fielder blasted a three-run shot to left field to make the score 4-0.

Mautz logged five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out six and took the loss.

The rest of the game remained scoreless with great pitching on both sides. On his 24th birthday, Zane Mills tossed three scoreless frames with four punchouts. Tyler Bradt pitched a scoreless ninth.

Cubs starter Sam Armstrong earned his third win of the year with five scoreless frames. Reliever Nick Hull fanned seven over three one-hit innings.

The Chiefs and Cubs are back in action on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Inohan Paniagua will make the start for Peoria with his 1.71 Dozer Park ERA.

