Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday, July 4 (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, July 4, 2024 l Game # 13 (79)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-5, 41-37) at Lake County Captains (6-5, 47-30)

LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 4.13) vs. RH Carter Spivey (5-1, 4.18)

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a three-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won seven of their last nine games. They are 28-18 (.609) over their last 46 games (since May 12).

Last Game: Wednesday : Lake County 2, Dayton 1 (10 innings). The Captains broke a 1-1 tie with a single run in the top of the 10 th inning. The Dragons left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10 th as Lake County avoided a sweep of the three-game series.

Last Series (July 1-3 vs. Lake County) : Dayton went 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .177 batting average (17 for 96); 2.7 runs/game (8 R, 3 G); 1 home run; 3 stolen bases; 0.96 ERA (28 IP, 2 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons posted a team ERA of 0.96 in the three-game set with Lake County, allowing just two earned runs in 28 innings. This is the lowest team ERA for the Dragons in any series since June 4-6, 2019 at West Michigan, when they posted a 0.67 ERA. The four runs allowed in the series were the fewest allowed by the Dragons in a set since they allowed four in a two-game series at Lake County, July 2-3, 2018. The last time they allowed four runs or fewer in a set of three games or longer was August 22-24, 2017 vs. Bowling Green, when they allowed two in three games.

The Dragons have won seven of their last nine games. They won five straight from June 25-29, their longest winning streak of 2024. The entire winning streak was at Fort Wayne. Their team ERA in the set at Fort Wayne was 2.42, best in a series up to that point in 2024.

Since May 12 (46 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.43, best of any High-A team (30 clubs) during that period, and sixth best in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). The Dragons team ERA over their last nine games (since June 25) of 1.91 is best in the minors.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 25-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,062).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 12 outings: 16 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.61) at Lake County RH Trenton Denholm (7-2, 3.39)

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 1.00) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2024

