Fireworks from Loons Offense as Liranzo & Campbell Homer in 4-2 Win

July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (40-38) (6-6) went firecrackin' on the Fourth of July, with two solo home runs. Thayron Liranzo hit the go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, a part of a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (39-40) (8-5) on a 76-degree cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond. The game was delayed one hour and 18 minutes due to rain.

- The first swing of the game was from West Michigan shortstop Jim Jarvis. He put it over the right-field fence to put the Whitecaps up 1-0. It was the only earned run against Payton Martin.

- The right-hander struck out five over a career-high six innings. The 20-year-old retired 10 straight from the end of the second through the top of the fifth inning.

- Dylan Campbell had the immediate response for Great Lakes in the first inning. Campbell, who turned 22 years old on Monday, has four home runs in 67 games played this season.

- Great Lakes took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly from Campbell in the fifth, and the Whitecaps scored on an unearned run in the top of the sixth.

- Tied at two, Thayron Liranzo, on a payoff pitch with two outs, launched a ball 421 feet and 110 mph off the bat to deep left c enter.

- The Loons worked two walks in the eighth. An error at shortstop aided an insurance run across.

- Brandon Neeck notched two scoreless innings, striking out three. The left-hander has 7.1 scoreless innings against the Whitecaps this season.

- Kelvin Ramirez, for the second straight night, earned the save. Nelson Quiroz picked a runner off first for the penultimate out. He threw out two runners.

Rounding Things Out

It was the first Fourth of July game at Dow Diamond since 2010 and third all-time. It was the Loons' first home win on the Fourth of July.

Up Next

The Loons and Whitecaps play tomorrow, Friday, July 5th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. It is a Country Music Night presented by KCQ Country and a Feast Friday brought to you by Isabella Bank.

