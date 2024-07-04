Lugs Fall to Fort Wayne on Fourth

July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-8, 33-46) launched three runs in the first inning, exploded for five in the fourth inning, and lit up the Lansing Lugnuts (4-9, 36-42) in front of 9,337 on the Fourth of July on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

This was the first of three games in Fort Wayne in the home-and-home six-game series, which saw the Lugnuts win two of three in Lansing to start the series.

Will Simpson drove his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning, but it was the Lugnuts' only run against a quintet of TinCaps pitchers opened by starter Sam Whiting's three innings.

Conversely, Lansing starter Jacob Watters allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks in four innings, striking out three.

Dylan Hall followed with four strikeouts in two innings, allowing an RBI single to Anthony Vilar in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Jack Owen took over for Hall and authored a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, fanning one.

In defeat, Cameron Masterman drew two walks for a second straight game.

The Lugnuts send Blaze Pontes against the TinCaps on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., opposing Fort Wayne right-hander Henry Baez.

The Nuts next return home on July 19, beginning a three-game series with Great Lakes. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

