Zhuang Activated
July 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang reinstated from the Temporarily Inactive List
The 23-year-old right-hander, signed as an international free agent from Taiwan in 2021, returned from missing 2023 to post a 1.67 ERA in 32 1/3 innings for Class A Stockton, walking four while striking out 37 batters, to earn a call-up to Lansing on May 29. That success has continued in the Midwest League: He's 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five appearances spanning 20 innings for the Lugnuts, walking three while striking out 20 and limiting High-A batters to a .192 average.
The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.
The Nuts play the first of three games at Fort Wayne at 6:05 p.m. tonight, returning home next on July 19. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
