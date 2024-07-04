Jackson® Field™ to Host Dark Side of the Diamond Tonight

LANSING, Mich. - Every year on the Fourth of July, one of the top locations in Mid Michigan to watch the City of Lansing's Independence Day fireworks has been Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

With the Lugnuts playing on the road tonight for the first time since 2008, Mid Michiganders are invited to the park for the first ever Dark Side of the Diamond, with a poster giveaway, live music, a laser light show, and more, leading up through the City of Lansing's Fireworks show.

A pre-party on the Michigan Ave. plaza opens things at 2 p.m., featuring the Where's Woody bus, live DJs, and local artists. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with concourse entertainment including magic, caricatures, balloon-twisting and more. The first 200 people in attendance will additionally receiving a limited edition Fourth of July poster.

At 7 p.m., the music of Be Kind Rewind Duo will open the night, leading into headliner Echoes of Pink Floyd playing two sets featuring a laser light show, including Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon synced to Wizard of Oz playing on an LED screen at the ballpark.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the stadium box office, with general admission tickets starting at $15. For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

