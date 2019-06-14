Early ThunderBolts Runs Doom Grizzlies

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies allowed six runs in the first inning Friday night and never recovered in a 10-2 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (14-17) lost its second straight.

Lucas Lanphere (1-3) took the loss, although he worked through five innings to save the Grizzlies' bullpen any additional work.

Ian Kahaloa threw two scoreless frames out of the Gateway 'pen and Jason Seever added one of his own. They combined to strike out four without a walk.

Andrew Daniel went 2-for-3 with his league-leading 11th double of 2019 and drew a walk. His was the Grizzlies' only multi-hit performance Friday. Brent Sakurai picked up his 17th RBI, but his 14-game hitting streak came to a close; he was left in the on-deck circle when Anthony Ray bounced into a game-ending double play.

Ray and Jamey Smart both added doubles of their own.

Gateway and Windy City will tangle again in game two of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. CDT Saturday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

