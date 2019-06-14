Cardinals Sign Roach

O'FALLON, Mo. - River City Rascals right-handed pitcher Dalton Roach has had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Friday. Roach, in his second season with the team, was one of the top pitchers in the Frontier League this season. He was the second Rascals player acquired by a Major League organization this week, as Jackson Sigman was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Said Roach of his time with the team,

"Playing for River City was such a great opportunity to continue playing and growing as a baseball player. It is such a great organization full of even better people. I would like to thank our coach, Steve Brook, for bringing out the best in players and preparing us for the next level. I'd also like to thank my gracious host family, as well as the fans for their strong support. I will forever be grateful for the time I got to spend in O'Fallon playing for the Rascals.

The Eau Claire, Wis. native was 4-0 through with a 1.13 ERA through five starts in 2019, registering 37 strikeouts and only six walks in 32 total innings of work. The 23-year old debuted with the Rascals in 2018, after wrapping up a terrific collegiate career at Minnesota State-Mankato.

