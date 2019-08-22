Early Score and K's Galore in Win

The Lookouts put a quick stop to a three game lising string in an 11-4 win in Mobile last night. It was the final game for a Lookouts team to play at The Hank and they made quick work of it. Eleven batters to the plate in the first inning produced five runs. While the BayBears came back with two in the bottom of the inning, Wendolyn Bautista went to work in earnest striking out his first of twelve and a season high over the next six innings. Adding to his great performance was a hitting attack. Thirteen hits for the Looks as Jonathan India would add a home run with his two while Sami Duenez had a three single evening. Brantley Bell, Michael Beltre and Michael O'Neil each had two as well. Friday the Lookouts go to work against Montgomery with RHP-Brad Markey(2-1,379) facing a TBA for the Biscuits. Air time on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com is set for 7:00 EDT.

