Early Score and K's Galore in Win
August 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Lookouts put a quick stop to a three game lising string in an 11-4 win in Mobile last night. It was the final game for a Lookouts team to play at The Hank and they made quick work of it. Eleven batters to the plate in the first inning produced five runs. While the BayBears came back with two in the bottom of the inning, Wendolyn Bautista went to work in earnest striking out his first of twelve and a season high over the next six innings. Adding to his great performance was a hitting attack. Thirteen hits for the Looks as Jonathan India would add a home run with his two while Sami Duenez had a three single evening. Brantley Bell, Michael Beltre and Michael O'Neil each had two as well. Friday the Lookouts go to work against Montgomery with RHP-Brad Markey(2-1,379) facing a TBA for the Biscuits. Air time on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com is set for 7:00 EDT.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 22, 2019
- Shuckers Avoid Sweep with Go-Ahead Walks - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Blank Shrimp 6-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Score and K's Galore in Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Shuckers Walk Past Biscuits, 6-5 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Generals Gameday: August 22 vs. Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights August 23 to 27 - Biloxi Shuckers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 22 at Birmingham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Biggest Thursday of 2019: The Ballpark at Jackson Hosts Ben Zobrist, SEC Fans on Dollar Night - Jackson Generals
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 23-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Beer, Varsho, and Smith Homer as Generals Sweep Twin-Bill - Jackson Generals
- Morales, Matzek Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett - Mississippi Braves
- Shrimp Storm Past Barons 7-6 in 10 Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shrimp Come Back on Barons, Sets up Rubber Match Thursday - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Early Score and K's Galore in Win
- Lookouts Lose Game Four Early
- BayBears Growl and Win over Lookouts
- BayBears Turn Tables on Lookouts
- Too Much Lookouts Power for Mobile