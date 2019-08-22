Shuckers Avoid Sweep with Go-Ahead Walks

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (77-52, 36-23 2nd Half) drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning on Thursday night to top the Montgomery Biscuits (84-46, 40-20 2nd Half) 6-5 at Riverwalk Stadium and avoid a series sweep. Despite three Biloxi home runs, Montgomery tied the game on two separate occasions before the Shuckers took their third and final lead.

With a single swing in the first inning, Weston Wilson provided the Shuckers with their largest lead of the series. Cooper Hummel and Dillon Thomas drew walks from Matt Krook and Wilson followed with a three-run home run over the left field wall. The home run was Wilson's 17th of the season and gave Biloxi and early 3-0 cushion.

After Montgomery scored in the bottom of the first, Max McDowell crushed a solo home run off Krook for a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Montgomery continued to inch back against Alec Bettinger, scoring a run in each of their first four innings against the right-hander. Jim Haley doubled home a run in the second, Brett Sullivan clubbed a home run in the third, and Haley followed up with a game-tying homer in the fourth. Bettinger completed six inning and struck out four but didn't factor into the decision.

The two sides then traded home runs with Dillon Thomas drilling a go-ahead shot in the sixth, and Rene Pinto tying the game at 5-5 with a solo shot in the seventh off Clayton Andrews (W, 2-0). Andrews returned to pitch a scoreless eighth and keep the game deadlocked.

Knotted in the ninth, Jhonleider Salinas (L, 3-2) gave up a one-out single to C.J. Hinojosa and saw his command slip. Bruce Caldwell and Ryan Aguilar drew walks, and with the bases loaded, Max McDowell watched ball four to bring in the go-ahead run.

Leading 6-5, Nate Griep (S, 21) entered to close the ninth and allowed a lead-off single to Tristan Gray. Carl Chester swung at strike three in the next at bat, and McDowell snapped a throw down to second to catch Gray stealing for the double play. Griep then struck out Haley to end the game and avoid the sweep.

