Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 23-27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 23 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Mobile BayBears, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series from August 23 through Tuesday, August 27. The final homestand of the regular season features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks: Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to receive a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office) for the Friday night game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light: From 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

Roberto Clemente Community Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the legacy of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Saturday, August 24, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Frozen Shrimp Night Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp are partnering with the Jacksonville Icemen to wear specialty Frozen Shrimp hockey jerseys and hockey socks. A silent auction for these jerseys will be held during the game behind Section 106. The auction will conclude on the final out of the fifth inning.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a special Saturday night fireworks show.

Scampi Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Community First Credit Union: The first 1,999 fans (one bobblehead has to be saved for Scampi) through the gates will receive a Scampi bobblehead courtesy of Community First Credit Union.

76© Gas Fill Up The Park Night: Jumbo Shrimp fans, stop by your nearest participating 76© station and fill up with eight (8) gallons of gas or more and then bring your receipt inside to receive a voucher for two (2) General Admissions tickets to see your Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on August 24th!

Sunday, August 25, Doubleheader begins at 4:35 p.m. (Gates open at 3:30 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Day: Swap Meet & 1,000 Shirt T-Shirt Toss presented by 121 Financial: On a day designed for the Jumbo Shrimp to say a sincere "Thank You" to fans, the club will host a season-ending swap meet on the concourse in which fans can bring a non-perishable food item to donate in exchange for a Jumbo Shrimp item (while supplies list). In between games of the doubleheader, the Jumbo Shrimp will hold their largest T-shirt toss of the season, throwing 1,000 shirts into the stands.

Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center Home Run for Life: A patient from local Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center will complete a trot around the bases to celebrate his Home Run for Life during the fifth inning of game one of the doubleheader.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and this Sunday, Elmo will be at the Baseball Grounds. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

Corona Cans Special: Every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

Monday, August 26, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, the Jumbo Shrimp partner with local nonprofits at each Jumbo Shrimp Monday home game through the season by helping those nonprofits raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

Half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans: Every Monday, 16 oz. Yuengling cans will be available for $3.

Tuesday, August 27, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Military Appreciation Night presented by Jet HomeLoans and Florida Home Realty & Mortgage: Thanks to Jet HomeLoans and Florida Home Realty & Mortgage, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Tuesday's game at the box office.

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% off merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

