Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 22 at Birmingham

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Birmingham Barons in Thursday's 8:05 p.m. rubber match. RHP José Ureña (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Barons LHP Tanner Banks (2-7, 4.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSONVILLE RALLIES FOR EPIC 7-6 WIN

Stone Garrett went 5-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle Wednesday and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind to beat the Birmingham Barons 7-6 in 10 innings. The Barons plated two in the first and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Jazz Chisholm tripled in a run in the third before Garrett's two-run home run tied the game in the fourth. The Jumbo Shrimp went ahead in the fifth on Chisholm's RBI single. However, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Birmingham netted a 6-4 advantage courtesy of RBI singles from Laz Rivera, Nate Nolan and Luis Valenzuela. Riley Mahan notched an RBI base hit in the eighth to draw Jacksonville within one. A sacrifice bunt and error allowed Victor Victor Mesa to score and tie the game in the ninth. Garrett's RBI single was the winning run in the 10th.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this season, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, including Wednesday at Birmingham, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history, which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 10 contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 15-for-38 at the plate, slashing .395/.452/.868 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs. According to FanGraphs, among the 105 Southern League hitters who have logged at least 210 plate appearances this season, Garrett ranks 29th in line drive percentage (20.9 percent). However, his swinging-strike rate of 19.8 percent is the third-highest in the circuit.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .724 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but it would also place third in the major leagues.

POWER RANGERS

Jacksonville had mustered just 41 home runs in 109 games all season going into play on August 1, tied with Tennessee for the second-fewest such total out of the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Since then, however, the Jumbo Shrimp have bashed 18 home runs in 19 games, a figure that ranks fourth in the Southern League and tied for ninth in Double-A. Of those 18 long balls, seven have been struck by Lewin Diaz, five have been hit by Stone Garrett and Jazz Chisholm has smacked three. Bryson Brigman, Joe Dunand and J.C. Millan have collected the other three Jacksonville bombs. Jacksonville has gone yard in three consecutive games heading into play on Thursday, one shy of matching a season-high. All told, the Jumbo Shrimp have homered in seven of their last eight games.

HIT THEM WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville has surrendered just 122 runs in their last 39 games (3.1 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.87 ERA (67 ER in 210.0 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 210 strikeouts (9.0 K/9) against 63 walks (2.7 BB/9) and 166 hits allowed (7.1 H/9) in the process.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 27 of its last 28 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 47-7 (.870).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

If Jacksonville can win Thursday's rubber game at Birmingham, the Jumbo Shrimp would win their fourth straight series. The club has not earned four straight series triumphs since taking their final five sets of 2017... A day after surrendering nine runs in 4.0 innings, the Jacksonville bullpen worked 5.0 percent frames in Wednesday's win over the Barons... Marlins right-hander José Ureña will make his second injury rehab start with Jacksonville on Thursday. He pitched a perfect inning on Monday in his first outing.

