Barons Blank Shrimp 6-0
August 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (63-66, 34-25) fell to the Birmingham Barons (58-68, 31-26) by a 6-0 score in the fifth and final game of the five-game series at Regions Field on Thursday night.
Birmingham left-handed starting pitcher Tanner Banks (3-7) earned the victory, working seven scoreless innings where he allowed six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jacksonville left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (1-2) took the loss, working four and a third innings where he allowed six runs (all earned) on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when a two-out RBI single by Gavin Sheets gave the Barons a 1-0 lead. The Barons grew the lead to 6-0 with a five-run bottom of the fifth. Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford had back-to-back RBI singles to begin the rally, then Damek Tomscha added an RBI double to grow the lead to 4-0 and knock Rogers out of the game. Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Chad Smith had a wild pitch score the next run, and then Ti'Quan Forbes added an RBI double to cap the rally and put the lead at 6-0, which would be the final.
Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Jose Urena worked a scoreless inning and two thirds out of Jacksonville's bullpen allowing only one hit with a walk and a strikeout in his second appearance during his major league rehab assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Jumbo Shrimp will bus through the night back to Jacksonville and on Friday start a six-game series with the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 6:50 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.
