Biggest Thursday of 2019: The Ballpark at Jackson Hosts Ben Zobrist, SEC Fans on Dollar Night

August 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





LOOK WHO'S COMING:

2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist!

You read that right - three-time Major League Baseball All-Star and two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist is expected to be in the starting lineup for the Tennessee Smokies tonight at The Ballpark at Jackson! The Tennessee resident is rehabbing his way back to the Chicago Cubs, who are just half a game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the standings with just over a month to go until the MLB playoffs. Stars like this don't play against the Generals very often - don't miss it!

$1 TICKETS, BEVERAGES, AND CONCESSIONS!

Got any loose change in your pocket? How about in the coin cubby of your car? It's probably enough to watch baseball at The Ballpark on Thursday! The low-priced fun doesn't stop at the door with $1 tickets, either - hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks, and beer (for the 21-and-over crowd) are also $1 each! Dollar Night is proudly brought to you by Leaders Credit Union!

SEC FOOTBALL WEEK 1 TICKETS GIVEN AWAY!

The Generals will raffle off two pairs of tickets to opening-weekend SEC football games: No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss at Memphis! Buy a $1 ticket tonight to see the Generals, and you might win a free seat to college football's kickoff weekend!

CONCERT TICKETS RAFFLED OFF:

Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss!

There are still a few seats left for September 17th's Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson, and tonight, we might give them to you! Buy a ticket to tonight's game, and you can enter our concert raffle!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.