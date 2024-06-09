Early Homers, Shutout Pitching Fuel Rockers

June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C - High Point used the long ball to blast three home runs in the first two innings to power the Rockers to a 6-0 win over Staten Island Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. The win gave the Rockers a 2-1 series victory over the FerryHawks.

The Rockers got on the board in the bottom of the first when Evan Edwards blasted a two-run homer to score Martin Figueroa who reached with a lead-off single. Zander Wiel smacked a solo home run later in the first inning to give the Rockers a 3-0 advantage.

Figueroa hit another two-run homer for the Rockers in the second, scoring D.J Burt who reached on a base hit. High Point's offense chased starter Matt Reitz (L,0-3) after 1.2 innings after he allowed five hits and five runs and was replaced by William Kirwan.

High Point starter Cam Bedrosian (W, 1-0) went five innings and kept the Staten Island offense at bay, allowing just three hits while striking out six. High Point relievers Austin Ross, Zach Vennaro and Jameson McGrane each contributed to the shutout effort out of the bullpen.

Ryan Grotjohn tallied another home run after he smacked the first pitch of the ninth inning out of the park, giving the Rockers a 6-0 lead.

The Rockers will have Monday and Tuesday off before heading to New York and starting a three-game series at Staten Island on Wednesday night with a 4 p.m. doubleheader. The next Rockers home stretch will start on Friday, June 21st at 6:35 p.m. against Southern Maryland.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.