Blue Crabs Power Past Legends in Dominant 10-1 Win

June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs flexed their offensive muscles, cruising to a dominant 10-1 victory over the Lexington Legends on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Blue Crabs wasted no time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the second inning and adding three more in the third. Lexington's starter, Dustin Beggs, found himself in trouble early, surrendering six runs over five innings, as the defense was unable to stop Southern Maryland.

Gabe Wurtz was the undisputed star of the day. The right fielder launched two home runs, including a 3-run homer in the seventh inning, finishing with five RBIs. His power display was a significant factor in the Blue Crabs' offensive explosion, driving home half of their runs and putting the game out of reach for the Legends.

On the mound, Ian Kahaloa was exceptional, pitching 5.2 innings of two-hit ball, allowing just one run while striking out four. Kahaloa's command and efficiency set the stage for a dominant bullpen performance, with Dalton Casey and Kevin Arjona combining for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four and allowing only three hits.

Lexington struggled to generate any significant offense against the Blue Crabs' pitchers. Drew Jemison provided the lone highlight for the Legends with a solo home run in the sixth inning. The Legends managed only five hits and struck out eight times, unable to mount a challenge.

Southern Maryland's slammed the door on Lexington's hope to even the series emphatically, take the 6-game series 4-2. Lexington will look to regroup as they return home on Tuesday, June 11th, against the Gastonia Baseball Club in another 6-game series. Tickets are available now at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.