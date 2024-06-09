Revs Blow Out Boxcars For Sixth Straight Home Win

(York, Pa.): After Friday night's 11-inning walk off win, the York Revolution handled business in a much more dominant manner on Saturday night, dominating the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars by a 14-2 score. The win improves the Revs to 25-15, matching the 2016 club for the best 40-game record in club history while maintaining their three-game lead for first place. York has also won six straight at home, matching their longest home streak from all of last year.

York starter Jon Olsen walked the leadoff batter in the first inning but strung together a stretch of seven straight hitters retired that took him into the third inning.

The second inning is where York spotted themselves a big early cushion. After Colton Welker led off the frame with a walk, he scored on a Trey Martin single that was coupled with a throwing error. Michael Berglund, who was signed and activated earlier in the day, singled home another run on the first pitch he saw with the Revs. Matt McDermott scored on an infield single on a scary play that saw third baseman Joe Campagna leave the game due to an apparent leg injury. After a short delay, Rudy Martin Jr put the exclamation point on the inning, tripling home a pair. After two, York held an early 5-0 lead.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Hagerstown strung together four consecutive singles against Olsen with an RBI knock by Demetrius Moorer putting the Flying Boxcars on the board. Olsen was able to get out of the inning, rolling a 6-4-3 double play ball against Curtis Terry to escape without any further damage and ended the fourth inning with yet another double play ball.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, two more York runs scored when catcher Tyler Hill dropped a pop up in front of the plate off of Berglund's bat, extending the York lead to 7-1.

The Revs added one more in the fourth when Welker drove home Martin Jr on a groundout to extend the lead to 8-1. Martin Jr had led off the inning with a walk and stole second base, setting a new franchise record with his 20th consecutive stolen base, while becoming the league's second to 20 swipes this season.

York greeted reliever Brett Matthews with a double, walk, and a double steal in the fifth inning, but Matthews struck out the next three hitters to strand two in scoring position.

After being denied in the fifth, three more York runs scored in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 11-1. A run scored on a Welker fielder's choice before another pair scored on an infield single from Kobe Kato. Kato was credited with one RBI, with another run coming due to a throwing error by third baseman Jaylyn Williams.

Hill drove home a run with a single against Olsen in the top of the seventh, but Olsen finished his outing with back-to-back strikeouts. Across a career-high seven innings, the righty struck out eight, allowing just two runs, one earned, improving to 4-0 with the win.

McDermott was hit by the first pitch of the seventh inning by reliever Enrique Santana, who left the game due to injury after just that one pitch. Rafael Kelley replaced him, walking a batter before York mustered three consecutive runs via a David Washington double, Welker sacrifice fly, and Jacob Rhinesmith groundout. That padded the lead to 14-2.

After throwing just one pitch in his return to action on Thursday in Charleston, Will Carter got some extended work, recording the first two outs quickly before loading the bases in the eighth inning. Carter stranded them on a punchout to complete a scoreless frame.

Denny Bentley struck out the side in the ninth inning to close it, as York jumped to 10 games over.500 for the first time this season with their most lopsided win of the year.

York will look for the sweep on Sunday at 2 PM as Zach Neff will take the hill against Hagerstown's Dylan Sabia. It is the Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Stronger than Cancer), and Sunday Funday by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York has now won six straight home games, the longest streak since May 24-June 6, 2023. Washington now has six consecutive multi-hit games with RBIs in all six of those games (11 total RBI on that stretch).

