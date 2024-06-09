Dirty Birds Fall to Lancaster 7-4
June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds fell to the Lancaster Stormers 7-4 in the series finale. The 9-2 loss extends the Stormers win streak to 13, which broke their franchise record. Kevin Smith, the newest addition to the Dirty Birds roster, took the loss after allowing four runs in two innings. The offense for Charleston came alive in the ninth inning. They scored three runs but still fell short by three to drop the series. The Dirty Birds host Southern Maryland Tuesday for game one of the three-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.
