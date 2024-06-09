Dirty Birds Fall to Lancaster 7-4

June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds fell to the Lancaster Stormers 7-4 in the series finale. The 9-2 loss extends the Stormers win streak to 13, which broke their franchise record. Kevin Smith, the newest addition to the Dirty Birds roster, took the loss after allowing four runs in two innings. The offense for Charleston came alive in the ninth inning. They scored three runs but still fell short by three to drop the series. The Dirty Birds host Southern Maryland Tuesday for game one of the three-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.