Ducks Wrap up Trip with Defeat in Gastonia

June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Bolognia (a.k.a. Gastonia Baseball Club) 12-5 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park

Gastonia plated two runs in the first inning against Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen on Jake Gatewood's bases loaded walk and Eric De La Rosa's sac fly to center. Long Island closed the gap to 2-1 in the second on Alex McGarry's run-scoring groundout to short. However, a two-out, two-run home run to left field by Josh Stowers in the bottom of the second made it 4-1 Gastonia.

Tyler Dearden's RBI single to right in the third and JC Encarnacion's RBI single to left in the fourth off Gastonia starter yan Conroy brought the Ducks within a run. Gastonia answered though with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on Stowers' RBI fielder's choice and Kevin Watson Jr.'s RBI infield single. Three runs in the fifth on RBI singles from Hidekel Gonzalez, Jake Hoover and Stowers made it 9-3.

Chance Sisco trimmed the Ducks deficit to 9-5 in the sixth with a two-run home run to right field. Gastonia responded with three in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run triple by Gonzalez and an RBI single by Hoover.

Conroy (3-2) picked up the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four. Chen (2-3) took the loss, conceding nine runs on 11 hits and four walks in four and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-3, 4.93) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Michael Horrell (2-1, 3.09).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the gmae can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.