Revs Denied Sweep in Sunday Finale

June 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were unable to cash in on a plethora of opportunities on Sunday and fell short of a three-game sweep, dropping the finale 7-1 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at WellSpan Park. York's six-game home winning streak is snapped while Hagerstown halts its five-game overall losing streak. The first place Revs (25-16) remain tied with the 2016 club for the best record to this point in franchise history.

Hagerstown exploded offensively in the second inning with a five-spot on a pair of homers against York starter Zach Neff. Ozzie Abreu blasted a three-run shot to left-center field, and with two outs, Jaylyn Williams went to right field for a two-run homer off of the tents.

York scratched across a run in the bottom of the second inning as Alfredo Reyes pulled off a safety squeeze to score Trey Martin, although York stranded a pair in the inning and trailed 5-1.

Abreu hit another home run in the fourth inning, this time a solo shot to right field. Another run came across with two outs on a throwing error at third base by Reyes to extend the margin to 7-1 Hagerstown.

The Revs got two runners on with two outs in the fifth, but David Washington flied out to the warning track in right center field.

The Revs got another chance, putting two runners on in the seventh with nobody out, but were held scoreless yet again as Hagerstown escaped with a strikeout and inning-ending double play ball, one of three double plays hit into by the Revs in Sunday's game.

Neff (2-3) suffered the loss despite allowing just one earned run after the second inning, lasting six total frames.

Nelvin Correa handled a 1-2-3 seventh and Will Stewart tossed two scoreless innings in his second relief outing as the Revs enjoyed a strong finish on the mound.

York out-hit Hagerstown 12-11 as eight of nine starters had at least one hit. Washington extended his hitting streak to eight games with a second inning single while Matt McDermott's reached six in-a-row with a first inning knock. Casey ripped two hits including a double, joining McDermott as the league's third player to eclipse 50 hits this season. Rudy Martin Jr went 3-for-4 after reaching base four times the night before.

The six-game home winning streak matched the Revs' longest from all of last season.

York will start a six-game road trip on Tuesday at Long Island with Michael Horrell getting the start against Daniel Corcino in the opener at 6:35 PM. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 PM.

