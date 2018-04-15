Eagles Take Game 1 in OT, 2-1

April 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - J.C. Beaudin scored a shorthanded goal at 5:23 of overtime to help Colorado knock off Wichita in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals by the final of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Shane Starrett was tremendous in net for the Thunder, stopping 37 of 39 shots. Lane Bauer netted the only Wichita goal with assists to Etienne Boutet and Steven Iacobellis.

Bauer got the scoring started at 7:12 of the first period. He chased down a rebound near the right circle and lifted a shot past Joe Cannata to make it 1-0.

The Eagles pressed hard in the second, outshooting the Thunder 14-2. Starrett made some acrobatic saves, including one on Ryan Olsen with 1:30 left in the frame.

Drayson Bowman tied the game in the third. He found a rebound off a shot from Michael Joly and put it past Starrett on the power play at 11:14. Both teams had some late chances, but 60 minutes wouldn't be enough and overtime was needed.

Joey Ratelle had an early opportunity in the extra period as he stepped away all alone up the left wing, but Starrett denied him. Beaudin recorded the game-winner at 5:23 during a Wichita power play. The Eagles created a turnover in the right circle. Beaudin raced up the ice, went to his backhand and beat Starrett to give the Eagles a 2-1 victory.

Tonight's game was the first time the two teams had gone into overtime in a playoff series. Bauer recorded the first-ever ECHL playoff goal for the Thunder.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Colorado was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Game 2 is tomorrow night at INTRUST Bank Arena as the Thunder hosts the Eagles at 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.