Cyclones Late Comeback Bid Falls Short in Game 2

April 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Ft. Wayne, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 3-1 in Game 2 of the Divisional Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday evening. The Komets lead the best-of-seven series, 2 games to 0. Forward Justin Vaive tallied the lone goal for the Cyclones.

After a scoreless opening period, Ft. Wayne opened the scoring 6:09 into the second when defenseman Cody Sol lit the lamp on a 5-on-3 power play to put the Komets ahead, 1-0.

The 1-0 score held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third Cincinnati was on the receiving end of several quality scoring chances. Additionally, the Komets, who outshot Cincinnati 32-23 over the final two periods, forced Cyclones netminder Jonas Johansson to make a myriad of game-preserving stops all throughout the period. With 2:29 remaining in regulation, Ft. Wayne extended their lead to a pair when forward Mason Baptista put the Komets on top, 2-0.

The Cyclones were not deterred, and with 37 seconds left while on a power play with the extra-attacker, defenseman Eric Knodel took a shot that was kicked out by Ft. Wayne goaltender Michael Houser right to Vaive, and he slammed in the rebound to cut the Cincinnati deficit in half, 2-1.

Cincinnati had a couple of more chances in the final seconds, however an empty-netter from Ft. Wayne's Garrett Thompson sealed the 3-1 Komets victory, and sent Ft. Wayne to a 2-0 series lead.

The Cyclones were outshot, 38-34 on the evening, with Johansson stopping 35 in the loss. The Cyclones return home on Thursday night for Game 3 against the Komets, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

